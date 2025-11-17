holoride (RIDE) Trading 13.9% Lower This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $660.48 thousand and $11.06 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.32 or 0.03310283 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00008228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00002995 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0007526 USD and is down -9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11,466.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

