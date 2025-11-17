Reviewing Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) & Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Swatch Group and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 8.74% 12.66% 8.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swatch Group and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swatch Group $7.65 billion 3.31 $219.23 million N/A N/A Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $2.27 billion 3.33 $199.76 million $3.45 35.73

Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Swatch Group and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swatch Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 5 9 0 2.64

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus target price of $144.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.81%. Given Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is more favorable than Swatch Group.

Volatility & Risk

Swatch Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Swatch Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. It is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch dials, watch hands, bracelets, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, the company engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate management, finance, reinsurance, and art center businesses. It offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The Swatch Group AG was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982, and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

