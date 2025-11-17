Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,770 Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,373,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after purchasing an additional 340,966 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after buying an additional 310,531 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,555,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,687,000 after acquiring an additional 131,305 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.5%

UHS opened at $224.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $242.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

