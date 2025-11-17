Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 6,411 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,886.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.87. 780,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,718,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $202.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

