EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.53. 3,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.20. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $188.89. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 35.58%.The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $200.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,250. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

