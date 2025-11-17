Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after purchasing an additional 437,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,906 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,411,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 232,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:COP traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.99. 1,454,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,563. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.