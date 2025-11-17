Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 401 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,698,000 after buying an additional 1,314,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $532,360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,295,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $172,139,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 854,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,511,000 after purchasing an additional 345,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. This trade represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,341 shares of company stock worth $29,204,998. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $576.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,212. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.90 and its 200 day moving average is $468.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

