Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VTV opened at $187.15 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

