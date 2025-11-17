Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 61.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,557,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,160,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,377,000 after purchasing an additional 640,306 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Progressive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,460. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,788. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.28. 99,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.90 and a 12-month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.