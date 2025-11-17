Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 70,823 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 70,823 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,392. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $173.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

