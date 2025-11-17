Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,062 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,797.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,237 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $68,629,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $76.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

