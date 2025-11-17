Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,656,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 59,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $123.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.91. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

