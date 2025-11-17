Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

