Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,780 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 45.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 96,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,711,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 552,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,100. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,953,040 shares of company stock worth $286,720,474 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ANET opened at $131.34 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average is $122.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.