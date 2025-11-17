Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $45.93 Million Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,829 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Kroger worth $45,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

KR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. 436,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021,053. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

