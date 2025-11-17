Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 55,524 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,524 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $48,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director James Breyer purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,565,543 shares of company stock worth $69,050,139. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

