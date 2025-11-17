Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,209,903 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 11.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,386,000 after buying an additional 116,076 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

