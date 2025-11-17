Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 491 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,025,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $181.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average is $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $183.93.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

