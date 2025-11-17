Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,674 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $373,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 44.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.31.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $404.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 269.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

