Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $16.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after buying an additional 6,332,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,160,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,330,000 after buying an additional 2,060,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.