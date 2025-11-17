Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 31,466 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $132,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $552.74 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $596.21. The company has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $506.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 target price (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.94.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

