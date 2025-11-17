742 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.31.

Tesla Trading Up 0.6%

TSLA opened at $404.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 269.57, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.