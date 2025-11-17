GR Financial Group LLC Sells 767 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

GR Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.1% of GR Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,598 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.6%

Tesla stock opened at $404.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.31.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

