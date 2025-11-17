Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 324,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 301,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,238,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,041,000 after buying an additional 146,104 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.77.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $321.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $292.97 and a 12-month high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

