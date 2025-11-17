Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after purchasing an additional 458,077 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after buying an additional 1,774,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $107.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

