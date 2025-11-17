Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,810,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $562,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CB opened at $295.79 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.05.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.