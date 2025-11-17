Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stake Lowered by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 424.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $127.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $1,003,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,837,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,040. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.35.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

