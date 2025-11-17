Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 706.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

MDLZ opened at $56.51 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

