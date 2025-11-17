Vow (VOW) Price Reaches $0.0369 on Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Vow has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $188.49 thousand worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vow alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,070.53 or 1.00538409 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,142,857,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.