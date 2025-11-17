MetisDAO Price Down 21.3% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $8.44 or 0.00009024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $56.55 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00009766 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00003841 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,696,834 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is www.metis.io/blog. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,696,834.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 8.76010845 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $9,175,034.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

