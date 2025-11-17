Comparing Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) and Infinite Graphi (OTCMKTS:INFG)

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) and Infinite Graphi (OTCMKTS:INFG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Data I/O shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Data I/O shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Infinite Graphi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data I/O and Infinite Graphi”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $22.70 million 1.18 -$3.09 million ($0.40) -7.10 Infinite Graphi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infinite Graphi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Data I/O.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Data I/O and Infinite Graphi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 1 1 1 1 2.50 Infinite Graphi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Data I/O currently has a consensus price target of $5.22, suggesting a potential upside of 83.74%. Given Data I/O’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Data I/O is more favorable than Infinite Graphi.

Profitability

This table compares Data I/O and Infinite Graphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O -11.49% -14.60% -10.62% Infinite Graphi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Data I/O beats Infinite Graphi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs. The company offers PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems, such as PSV2800 automated programming system which focuses on high-volume manufacturing in a lower cost platform; PSV7000 automated programming system for security deployment upgrades; PSV5000 automated programming system that combines mid-range capacity and supports security deployment; and PSV3500 automated programming system which provides basic programming needs. It also provides SentriX security deployment system; and LumenX and non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems. In addition, the company offers hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, internet of things, and industrial, as well as electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Infinite Graphi

Infinite Graphics Incorporated, a precision imaging engineering company, provides imaging software solutions, and imaging and patterning services. It offers photomask products and services, including standard and custom reticles, as well as other high-precision optical patterns; medium area masks; masters and copies; aligner masks; large area masks; grayscale lithography for photomask production; ablation masks with substrates and coatings; and cleaning and repair services comprising ablation and addition of chrome, aluminum, copper, and other coatings, as well as repair and cleaning services, such as evaluation of the supplied substrate with manual or automated inspection. The company also provides phototooling services; 3D and sculpted patterning solutions, including NanoSculpt 3D Solution Suite; software products, which consist of Gen Stencil, Phototooling Toolbox, ParCAM, EXT, CheckMate, FirePlot, and RIP/OEM software products; and patterned products. Its solutions find applications in MEMS, semiconductor packaging, optical, ablation, life sciences, solar, metrology, and graphics software industries. Infinite Graphics Incorporated was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

