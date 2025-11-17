Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,169,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,256 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,473,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,884,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,686,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,351,000 after acquiring an additional 275,303 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,820,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,504,000 after acquiring an additional 77,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,913,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV opened at $33.08 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.