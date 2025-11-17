Comparing Vine Hill Capital Investment (VCIC) & Its Competitors

Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vine Hill Capital Investment to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A $2.28 million 90.71 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors $36.21 million -$16.78 million 94.66

Vine Hill Capital Investment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vine Hill Capital Investment. Vine Hill Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Hill Capital Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vine Hill Capital Investment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 109.04%. Given Vine Hill Capital Investment’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vine Hill Capital Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A N/A N/A Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vine Hill Capital Investment rivals beat Vine Hill Capital Investment on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Company Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

