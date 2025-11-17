Celo Dollar Market Cap Hits $35.59 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $35.59 million and $1.18 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,070.53 or 1.00538409 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,554,166 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Celo Dollar has a current supply of 57,241,566.21607361 with 35,554,165.61936053 in circulation. The last known price of Celo Dollar is 0.9985643 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $965,704.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celo.org/.”



