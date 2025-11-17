Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0004

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $36.00 million and approximately $20.27 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,228,872,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,081,247,106 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

