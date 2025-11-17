Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 7,076 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $49,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 473.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.47.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $216.24. 344,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,146. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.70 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

