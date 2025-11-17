Thames Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 415,479 QuantumScape Corporation $QS

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 415,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in QuantumScape by 18.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 152,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,914,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,475,000 after purchasing an additional 768,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. 3,100,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,312,865. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 4.83. QuantumScape Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $3,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,420,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,428,614.86. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 980,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $15,193,800.22. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,021,740 shares of company stock valued at $44,388,241 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.66.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

