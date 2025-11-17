Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 63,274 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,274 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $52,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.7%

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average of $195.37. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.