Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 12,332 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Charter Communications by 24.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $205.24. 96,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.31 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.

View Our Latest Report on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.