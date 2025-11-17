Harley-Davidson (HOG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) recently:

11/13/2025 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Harley-Davidson was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Harley-Davidson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/27/2025 – Harley-Davidson was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

10/8/2025 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/2/2025 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Harley-Davidson had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

