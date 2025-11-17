DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Holdings Cut by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $70,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after buying an additional 8,073,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after acquiring an additional 223,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DoorDash by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,031,000 after purchasing an additional 641,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 38.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,309,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,829,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DoorDash from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $6,799,285.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 909,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,696,553.28. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 791,110 shares of company stock valued at $196,549,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.33. 607,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,293. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.14 and a 200 day moving average of $238.46.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

