Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,019 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $82,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $119.98. 232,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average is $151.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.26 and a 1-year high of $181.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.