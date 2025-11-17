eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 989,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 148,383 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $73,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in eBay by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $187,191,000 after buying an additional 1,981,011 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 88.8% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $206,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19,822.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $96,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,123.48. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.75. 360,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,801. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush boosted their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

