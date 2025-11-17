Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 79,689 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,689 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $76,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.53.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $316.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.The business had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

