Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $99.58 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $99,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $222,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 28.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.0%

AMP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $457.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,846. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

