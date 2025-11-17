Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Stake Boosted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $89,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 132.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.43. 91,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,140. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.50 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

