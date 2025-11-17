AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $95,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in AppLovin by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,523,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in AppLovin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:APP traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $547.40. 504,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,324. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.26. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,338 shares of company stock worth $243,010,812. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.