Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $67.17 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $67,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in AutoZone by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 266.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 60.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,750.00 price objective (down from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,155.00 to $4,811.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,551.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. This trade represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $20.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,877.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,010.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,891.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,036.40 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $51.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.