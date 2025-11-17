Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $74.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

