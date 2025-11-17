Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $69,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $254,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.38. The company had a trading volume of 939,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,143. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

